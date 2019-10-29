MARION BROWN BOOTH (Age 101)
Passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Visitation Sunday, November 3, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home, Clarksville MD. Funeral service Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Highland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd., Highland, MD 20777, Maryland State Golf Association, Women's Golf, Attn: Kim Ferguson, 10455 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093 or Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.