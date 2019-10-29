The Washington Post

MARION BOOTH

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Marion Booth. May you..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home Pa
12540 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, MD
21029
(301)-854-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home Pa
12540 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, MD 21029
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Highland, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARION BROWN BOOTH (Age 101)  

Passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Visitation Sunday, November 3, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home, Clarksville MD. Funeral service Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Highland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12700 Hall Shop Rd., Highland, MD 20777, Maryland State Golf Association, Women's Golf, Attn: Kim Ferguson, 10455 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093 or Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.