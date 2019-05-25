The Washington Post

Marion Butler

Guest Book
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "TO THE FAMILY: Although I did not know Marion, I just..."
    - S LEWIS
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Thornton Funeral Home
  • "Ponjola and family, Please know that my thoughts and..."
    - Jackie Fultz
Service Information
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD
20640
(301)-375-7855
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Fort Washington,, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Notice
MARION A. BUTLER Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter  

Marion A. Butler, age 87, of Accokeek, MD peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019. She is survived by her five children; one sister, one brother-in-law, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Marion is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Butler, parents, Elizabeth and James Cecil Brown, son, Cornellus Butler and grandsons, Adrian Short and Terrell Lewis. Viewing: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Service: 11 a.m. Grace United Methodist Church, Fort Washington, MD. Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. THORNTON
Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2019
