MARION A. BUTLER Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter
Marion A. Butler, age 87, of Accokeek, MD peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019. She is survived by her five children; one sister, one brother-in-law, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Marion is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Butler, parents, Elizabeth and James Cecil Brown, son, Cornellus Butler and grandsons, Adrian Short and Terrell Lewis. Viewing: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Service: 11 a.m. Grace United Methodist Church, Fort Washington, MD. Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. THORNTON