MARION CALLAGHAN
1929 - 2020
Marion Eileen Callaghan  
Marion was born on October 8, 1929 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Eugene and Kathryn A. Barrett Callaghan. She lived in Andover, Massachusetts before moving to Bethesda Maryland area. Marion was a longtime resident of Sumner in Bethesda, MD. In 2003 Marion moved to Leisure World of Maryland in Silver Spring and became active in the Rossmoor Art Guild where she served as President. During her tenure, she arranged an upgrade of the art studio and designed a storage facility for "in process" oil painting and art displays. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Grace Church. Marion enjoyed winter sports and skied in New Hampshire and Switzerland in her younger years. She was very active in golf at Bethesda Country Club and Leisure World. At Bethesda Country Club she served as Chairman of the MD/VA Team Match Association. She was also an active Bridge Player throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Kathryn Barrett Callaghan and her brothers Eugene, John, and Donald Callaghan. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Patricia Gareau, Dennis Callaghan, Kevin Callaghan, Joseph Callaghan, Marcie Callaghan, Lucy Callaghan, John W. Callaghan Jr., Elizabeth Callaghan, Maureen Sadler, Kittie Abell, numerous grand nieces and nephews as well as great-grand nieces and nephews who will all miss her very much. Private services will take place at a later date.    


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
