

Marion Roland Conrad

(Age 104)



Of Virginia Beach, formally of Alexandria, VA for 92 years, entered the eternal gates of heaven on February 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Conrad, son, Norris Monroe Conrad, granddaughters Rita Lucille Wilkerson and Giulianna Conrad. She is survived by her daughter, Lucille Conrad Wilkerson of Virginia Beach and her son, James Lawrence Conrad of Alexandria, along with nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. As a girl she was a member of the first Girl Scout troop organized in Alexandria; and was a leader for the only "mounted" Girl Scout Troop of the city. Marion was a 1932 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Alexandria. As a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and while serving as the Grand-Regent of Court Kavanaugh #54, she proudy was the first woman to lay a wreath on J.F. Kennedy's gravesite. Marion was honored to be a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy Mary Custis Lee - 17th VA Regiment, Chapter 7 and of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Marion retired after 25 years with the City of Alexandria Fire Prevention Department and was a member of the Police and Fire Auxiliary following her retirement. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315 on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at The Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment National Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guestbook at