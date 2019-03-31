Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION CONVER.



Marion F. Conver

(Age 94)



Of Louisville, KY, passed away on March 26, 2019, at the Episcopal Church Home of Louisville.

Formerly of the Washington, DC, area, she was a member of the Westport Road Baptist Church since moving to Louisville, and, when able attended the First Southern Baptist Church in Clarksville, Indiana, as well as Melbourne Heights Baptist Church in Louisville.

Mrs. Conver spend the bulk of her adult years as a devoted wife, homemaker, and caregiver. Earlier, she was an elementary school teacher, daycare worker, and substitute teacher. Missions was a life-long theme. She served and led in local church Women's Missions groups for many years. Perhaps her most gratifying job was when she served as a secretary for the office of the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board in Taipei, Taiwan. Her children and grandchildren honor her legacy in education and the love of the Church by serving in education, ministry, missions, medicine, law, and through active participation in local churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Conver of Louisville, KY; parents, Edward and Maude Coates of Silver Spring, MD; sisters, Edna Boyd of Washington and Lillian Leland of California; and a grandson, Michael L. Conver of Louisville, KY. Mrs. Conver is survived by four sons; four daughters-in-law; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister.

Visitation will be at the Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY, on Tuesday, April 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Louisville Memorial Gardens East. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the of American, the Juvenile Diabetes Association (JDRF), or to the Youth Mission Fund of Westport Road Baptist Church.