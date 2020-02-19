

Marion Elizabeth Maffeo Craig



Of Fairfax, VA passed away on February 12, 2020, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late George Arthur Craig; mother to James Craig (Phylis Brinkman), John Craig (Barbara Born), Andrea Craig (John Frye), Elizabeth Craig and Christopher Craig, and grandmother to David Craig, Connor Craig, Pieter Craig and Ethan Craig. Marion was born September 12, 1924, in Fitchburg, MA as the youngest in a large Italian immigrant family. She moved to Washington, DC at the age of 19 to support the war effort. She met George after the war ended and they began their life together raising a family in many homes, including VA, GA, MA, FL and overseas. She kept long term friendships through her extraordinary letter writing. She was socially active and volunteered throughout her life, including support to individuals with developmental disabilities and the elderly. Aside from her family, her greatest love was to the church, with roles such as parishioner, lector, Eucharistic Minister, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Vienna, VA. She was very proud to be a graduate of Trinity University's Education for Parish Service in 1984. We would like to thank the staff at The Virginian for all of their care and compassion. She will be sorely missed. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at