

MARION SHAW FAY (Age 83)



Of Alexandria, Virginia died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Marion was born on October 10, 1935 in Middletown, NY. She leaves behind a loving husband of 60 years, Leland Fay, three children Jennifer, Stephanie and Mark, along with seven grandchildren, Denise, Danielle, Sara, Naomi, Sam, Shayna and Miriam; two great grandchildren, Leah and Eli and sister, Bobbi Daniel.

She was a loving and dedicated Air Force wife, and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a graduate of Wood Business College in NY and served as Executive Assistant to the COO of the National FFA Center.

The viewing will be held at Demaine Funeral Home 520 S Washington St., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, May 30, 2019 between 2pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm. The memorial service to be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11am at Washington Farm Methodist Church at 3921 Old Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA. Burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.