MARION FLETCHER

MARION LOUISE FLETCHER  

Departed this life on September 24, 2019. She is survived by siblings, Jeanette Stewart (Elvis), Joe Gilbert Williams (Ora), Earl B. Williams, Ruth W. White (Major) and Robert L. Williams (Doris). Predeceased by her husband, Jesse Fletcher; brother, Herbert Williams; sister, Enid Williams and brother, Howard Williams. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 4 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Deliverance Freewill Baptist Church, 3915 Holly Tree Rd., Temple Hills, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 30, 2019
