MARION GRAY

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Notice
MARION E. GRAY

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Gray; devoted father of Priscilla Hicks, Stephanie (Michael) Green and Donald (Liesa) Aikens; grandfather of Keva Johnson, Nichole McCalla, Alexandra Green and the late Donald Tai Aikens. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Gray may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2019
