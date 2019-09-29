Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Cherrydale Baptist Church 3910 Lorcom Ln Arlington, VA 22207 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Cherrydale Baptist Church 3910 Lorcom Lane Arlington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Hamilton Marion George Hamilton Marion George Hamilton, of Arlington, Virginia, peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2019, with her family by her side. Marion was born on April 26, 1926, in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent the most memorable times of her childhood with her loving mother and extended family in the picturesque "copper country" of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and at that time, the small southern beach town of Sarasota, Florida. She went to high school in Forest Hills, New York, and graduated from Stanford University in 1948 where she studied psychology and journalism. Marion met the love of her life, Donald Gene Hamilton, while working at Boeing Corporation in Seattle, Washington. They got married at the Stanford Chapel in Palo Alto in 1956. Marion's life passions were to be a stay at home mother for her three sons and to build a loving and secure home for her family. When her husband Gene died in 1980, she courageously ventured back into the working world for the first time in over 25 years. She worked in banking and retail before securing a position at the U.S. Department of State, where she gave tours of the nation's priceless antique collection housed in the diplomatic reception rooms. She made a special effort to inform visitors of our country's diplomatic heritage and sought to leave each visitor with renewed pride in being an American. Marion then received a unique opportunity to serve in a national security training position. In this endeavor, she worked in a team environment to ensure America's overseas personnel had the skills necessary to accomplish their work. Marion received many commendations and remained close friends with her teammates until her final days. In her later years, Marion continued to give to her community, church, and everyone she encountered. Her outgoing and loving personality was a blessing to all who were privileged to know her. She served as a Stephen's Minister and also as a Chaplain at Fairfax Hospital meeting the needs of critically ill patients with minimal or no family support. She always lived the life of person 20-30 years younger. She enjoyed golf, white water rafting, hiking, and especially high adventure travel to include climbing the Great Wall of China, riding atop an elephant in India, and following the "Great Migration" on the Serengeti Plain in Tanzania. Her "fountain of youth" was her daily exercise workouts which she continued to the last days of her life. Marion is survived by her three children and their wives, Blake (Jean); Lance (Mareike), and Drew (Chris). She also leaves her adoring grandchildren, Dana, Drew (Avery), and Leigh. She was blessed with the knowledge that she would soon be a great-grandmother as well. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Helen Barrett Tringham, and her Father, William Carlisle Tringham. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Celebration of Life Service at Cherrydale Baptist Church, 3910 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. on October 5, 2019. A reception will immediately follow at the Washington Golf and Country Club, The Jefferson Room, 3017 North Glebe Road, Arlington, Virginia, 22207.Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Celebration of Life Service at Cherrydale Baptist Church, 3910 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. on October 5, 2019. A reception will immediately follow at the Washington Golf and Country Club, The Jefferson Room, 3017 North Glebe Road, Arlington, Virginia, 22207.

