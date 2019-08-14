

Marion Edwyn Harrison (Age 87)



A retired Washington and Virginia lawyer active in cultural, professional, religious and political organizations died peacefully on July 3, 2019 with family by his side. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Carmelita "Lita"; three children, Mrs. Angelique H. Bounds, of Virginia Beach, VA, M. Edwyn Harrison III, M.D., of Scottsdale, AZ, Henry D. Harrison of Dallas, TX; and four grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17 at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 1910 N. Randolph Street, Arlington Virginia at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.

