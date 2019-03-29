MARION JONES

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION JONES.

 
 

In Loving Memory  
MARION WHITLOCK JONES  

March 29, 1918 ~ October 20, 2013  
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM!  
I know that you are rejoicing in Heaven as we rejoice here on Earth. You touched so many lives with your love, intelligence, sharp wit and humor. Today you are remembered, dear Mother, and I celebrate you until we meet again in that place where there are no tears, no sunsets, and no dawns; that place, in the presence of the Lord God Almighty- eternal life.
Your Loving Daughter  
Cliftine  
This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.