In Loving Memory

MARION WHITLOCK JONES



March 29, 1918 ~ October 20, 2013

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM!

I know that you are rejoicing in Heaven as we rejoice here on Earth. You touched so many lives with your love, intelligence, sharp wit and humor. Today you are remembered, dear Mother, and I celebrate you until we meet again in that place where there are no tears, no sunsets, and no dawns; that place, in the presence of the Lord God Almighty- eternal life.

Your Loving Daughter

Cliftine

This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24