

MARION WHITLOCK JONES



HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY, MOM!

"That though the radiance which was once so bright, be" briefly, "taken from our sight.... we will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind."

Dear Mom, everyone and anyone who met you, fell in love with you, immediately! As one of your young admirers, Katie, once wrote a few years ago, "Mrs. Jones, your smile is a day-maker." I miss your love, wit, humor, high intellect and your comforting ways, and I miss when, in your twilight years, you used to say, "Honey, I pray for you incessantly," as you gazed at me with those sentimental, loving eyes, and smiled with a tender smile, that let me know how much you cared. After six short months of marriage, you were only four months with child, me, when Dad departed this earthly realm-an unexpected illness- yet, you, as Mother and Father, pressed on for so many springs. I am so very thankful and so very blessed to have had such a marvelous, wonderful Mother. I love you, Mom - I need your hug!!! But, I can wait, until we meet again, in the Almighty's everlasting arms, when I know I will get that hug!

Your loving Daughter, Cliftine

"This is the Day the Lord had made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24