JONES In Loving Memory MARION WHITLOCK JONES March 29, 1918 - October 20, 2013 Mrs. Jones was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, one of eight children of parents Grace and Frank Whitlock. Mrs. Jones was born on Good Friday, and once, displaying her sense of humor, told her male classmates at her college alma mater, "I was born on Good Friday, I am innately good, so don't try to lead me astray!" Mrs. Jones excelled in her early studies, and in athletics also, once beating the girls in a foot race only to go on to beat the red-headed boy who had won the boys' race. When recalling that win years later, she exclaimed, "Must be the American Indian in me !" Mrs.Jones matriculated to Virginia State College, where she was an honor student, and one of the most popular coeds at the Petersburg institution. Her chosen curricula included courses in the fields of social work, French, the art of fencing, and even tap dancing lessons. Mrs. Jones was crowned "Miss Virginia State" the same year that the Virginia State College football team upset the Morgan State College team by winning the CIAA championship title.Mrs. Jones pledged into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on November 1, 1938, the Alpha Epsilon Chapter. She also attended the University of Pittsburgh.After college Marion moved to Washington, DC where she met and married her handsome and popular soul mate, Clifton W. Jones, who tragically passed away on Thanksgiving Eve, a mere six months after their wedding day. Marion was four months pregnant with her daughter at the time of his demise and she never remarried. Mrs. Jones was a successful real estate broker, a pioneer as a woman and minority, helping to break the proverbial "glass ceiling" in this profession.Her offices were located in the coveted Shoreham Building, located on 15th and H Streets NW, then known as the "Little Wall Street." She handled exclusive properties and represented VIPs in the marketplace. Her style and grace were accentuated by her reputation as the "Bronze Coco Chanel." Her business attire always included the donning of an exquisite tailored suit with matching hat and gloves- never,ever pants- all reflecting her individual style, personality, and panache. Oscar de la Renta dressed Jacqueline Kennedy and Marion Jones! How interesting that Oscar passed away exactly one year to the day after Marion's departure. They must be sharing designer ideas up there in the Heavenly realm!The fabulous hats worn by Mrs. Jones were mostly designed by the award winning hat designer, Frank Olive,whom she met. He gave her a hat pin as a special gift. Pauline Trigere, the French designer, dressed Bette Davis, Wallis Simpson, Marion's friend Lena Horne, and Marion Jones! Marion's special friends, the Johnstons and Robert Mallett agreed that "No one wears red like Marion Jones!" As a young woman, Mrs. Jones studied millinery, and she wanted to travel to Paris to study fashion design, even then, striving for greatness without even realizing it. Mrs. Jones had her fifteen minutes of fame when, in 1964, on a vacation with her parents and daughter in Miami Beach, she was invited to Gulfstream Race Track, and on a two dollar wager, won the Twin Double, $81,181,80, which at the time was the single largest pay-off in flat-horse racing history. In order to win, Mrs. Jones had to pick four winning horses in each of four races, all hunches and all 20 to 1 long shots! Countless articles and interviews followed, along with an appearance on the nationally televised program, "To Tell the Truth." Mrs. Jones was a founding member of the influential Pittsburghers of Washington, an association dedicated to providing scholarship funds for students from the Pittsburgh area attending colleges in Washington, DC. Mrs. Jones suggested for the first scholarship recipient, Billy Martin. Attorney Martin has publicly credited and thanked Mrs. Jones for playing a significant role in his collegiate beginnings and in his professional achievements in the national and international arena. Mrs. Jones contributed greatly to her beloved Asbury Methodist Church, and when her office was located in the Shoreham Building, she attended St John's Church (long known as the Church of the Presidents) for its weekday noon services. Mrs. Jones, also affectionately known as "The General" by many of her friends, had an indefatigable spirit. She has often been described as a "great lady," a "delightful lady," and an "amazing person." Her friends describe her as a giving, inspirational and courageous woman. She has meant so much to so many, and is loved and missed by family and friends, near and far. The community is grateful for the wisdom, service, and experience that she gained through the years that she then imparted to others. Her legacy can be found in the many people and families that were able to own their own homes as a result of her efforts. Many lives have been touched and changed because of the friendship and love of Mrs. Jones. She is remembered with great love by those who were captivated not only by her intelligence, sharp wit, and humor, but also by the sentimental softness resting in her eyes. As one of her young admirers once said, "Mrs. Jones, seeing your smile is a Day Maker!" Today we remember and celebrate Mrs. Jones and a life well-lived. She was so wonderful to her parents, purchasing a home here in DC to have them closer to her so as to care for them. Mrs. Jones even arranged a personal White House invitation for her parents to visit the White House on the occasion of her parents' 65th wedding anniversary. President and Mrs, Nixon hosted a Sunday church service at the White house and Mrs. Jones and her daughter accompanied her parents,where they met the Nixons and the Fords at a reception after the church service. Mrs. Jones was a beautiful woman of dignity, born with class, who saw the beauty and humanity in others. She had personal acclaim and professional success, but her real joy was her daughter, Cliftine. Mom,although six years have passed since you "sailed to Heaven's shores," time and physical separation will never diminish my love for you. I am thankful that the Almighty permitted me to be with you as you took your last breath-that Sunday,exactly six years ago today. I miss you, Mom- you are in my heart, always. The sacrifices that you made for me are innumerable; such a wonderful Mother God gave me, and I just want the world to know about you. You are now in that great beyond -your soul resting in peace with the Almighty. I miss your smile, your warmth, your positive energy, and your love. I love you dear Mother, and I await our meeting again in that place where there are no tears, no sunsets, and no dawnings- eternity. Your Loving Daughter, Cliftine This is the Day that the Lord has Made; Let us Rejoice and be Glad in it." Psalm 118:24

I miss your smile, your warmth, your positive energy, and your love. I love you dear Mother, and I await our meeting again in that place where there are no tears, no sunsets, and no dawnings- eternity. Your Loving Daughter, Cliftine This is the Day that the Lord has Made; Let us Rejoice and be Glad in it." Psalm 118:24

