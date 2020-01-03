KRASKIN MARION A. KRASKIN On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Marion A. Clepatch Kraskin (age 91) of Washington, DC., passed away peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert A. Kraskin; devoted mother of Stephen G. Kraskin (Sara Dunham) and Dr. Jeffrey L. Kraskin (Thomas Smith); loving grandmother of Michael Kraskin (JoAnna McFadden); cherished great-grandmother of Elijah, Cabel and Calder. Mrs. Kraskin, a third generation Washingtonian was born and raised in the District of Columbia. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, and was awarded a PhT in 1950 by the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Throughout her lifetime she was devoted to her family and to the practice of Optometry. She continued to work in the family Optometric office as both a Visual Training Therapist and the office manager until mid-July 2019. Her years of serving the vision care needs of the patients of both Dr. Robert Kraskin and Dr. Jeffrey Kraskin included her volunteer work in the establishment of the national organization Volunteers for Vision as part of the initial effort under President Lyndon Johnson's Project Head Start and headed by Luci Baines Johnson. She continued to care about the needs of childhood vision readiness and was especially impressed by the education model found at Wilma's Little People's School located at Jacksonville University. She continued to serve the Optometric community with the ongoing financial underwriting of the annual Kraskin Invitational Skeffington Symposium. Until recently, she was active in local affairs serving as a Precinct Delegate to the Ward 3 Democratic Committee, along with many other local community organizations. Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be sitting Shiva through Wednesday with nightly services at 7 p.m. at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wilma's Little People's School, Jacksonville University, 2800 University Blvd. N Jacksonville, FL 32211 or at www.ju.edu/give (designation - Wilma's Little People's School). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.comwww.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020