MARION CAROLYN KRUEGER
Marion Carolyn Krueger of Issaquah, Washington, loving mother to John, Kerry, Tom, Michael and Mark passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Kirkland. A funeral mass will be announced at a future date, to be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sammamish, WA. Marion will be placed to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Friends are invited to view photos, get service updates and share memories at www.flintofts.com
