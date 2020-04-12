The Washington Post

MARION KRUEGER (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION KRUEGER.
Service Information
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA
98027
(425)-392-6444
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MARION CAROLYN KRUEGER  

Marion Carolyn Krueger of Issaquah, Washington, loving mother to John, Kerry, Tom, Michael and Mark passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Kirkland. A funeral mass will be announced at a future date, to be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sammamish, WA. Marion will be placed to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Friends are invited to view photos, get service updates and share memories at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.