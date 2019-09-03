

Marion Jane Lester



Marion Jane Lester, known as Jane, passed away on the morning of September 1, age 85. A Missouri native, she studied English at Vassar and Washington University, before taking a position in Munich in 1956 that led to a decade of work and adventure in Europe. She devoted her career to the efforts of Radio Free Europe, initially as personal assistant to the president, and later as secretary of the corporation. Once retired, she dedicated herself to her friends and family, and her beloved Cathedral Choral Society. She is survived by her nephew, Toby Lester, and her niece, Alison Jean Lester. Memorial and interment will be private.