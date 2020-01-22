

Marion M. Murden (Age 80)



On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, our beloved Marion M. Murden transitioned to be with our Lord. She leaves behind to celebrate her life her husband of 63 years, Isaac Murden, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Terecita and William Casey; sons, Wendell Murden and Waddell Murden, Isaac Murden III and daughter-in-law, Frances Murden; and sisters, Esther Faye, Mary Alice and Denise. She is also survived by her six grandchildren seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and a HUGE host of family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Avenue SE, Washington, DC, Viewing at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland.