Marion O'Donnell

MARION HOGAN O'DONNELL  
(Age 84)  

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, of Reston, VA and Columbia, MD, originally of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. O'Donnell; mother of Ann Marie O'Donnell, Brian (Lisa) O'Donnell, Therese (Larry) Grine and the late James O'Donnell; grandmother of William, Rose and Julie Peterman, Ryan, Joey and Kevin O'Donnell, Aiden, Madeline and Raegan Grine; great-grandmother of Ellie, Cian, James, Russell, Christopher, Emily, Tyler, and Kinsley; predeceased by her siblings Jean O'Neill, Msgr. John F., Joseph B., Donald J., William K., and Thomas R. Hogan. Also survived by many neices and nephews. A private service will be held at Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16 with interment at St. John's Cemetery, Ellicott City, MD. A Memorial Mass for extended family and friends will be planned at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2020
