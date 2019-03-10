

MARION OSTROM ROBERTSON



Marion Ostrom Robertson, of Chevy Chase, MD, died on March 4, 2019, at Suburban Hospital from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her husband, Donald B. Robertson, a lawyer and former Maryland state legislator, four children, Stephen (Meg), Anne Robertson (Thomas Fronk), Thomas, and Ted (Deborah Orosz), seven grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was born on February 15, 1934, in Wabasha, Minnesota, a place that remained dear to her all of her life. After public school in Wabasha, she graduated from Carleton College in 1956, and Teachers College at Columbia University in 1958, the year she moved to the Washington area.

She worked at NIH, Home Study, Inc., and, for many years, the Maryland Department of Health (Hereditary Disorders). In addition to being a mother and homemaker, she volunteered for a number of causes, including increasing educational opportunities for African-American communities, as a key campaign advisor to her husband, as a fundraiser and supporter of Carleton College, as a Democratic precinct chairman in Chevy Chase, as an usher for 50 years at Arena Stage, for the National Zoo, and for the C & O Canal Association. She was very pleased to have completed, at the age of 75, the Association's 184-mile Cumberland to Georgetown Douglas Memorial Hike. Her principal interest throughout her life, in addition to her family and Minnesota, was the natural world.

A memorial service will be announced and held later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carleton College (Northfield, Minnesota), the C&O Canal Association (P.O Box 366 Glen Echo, MD 20812), or to a .