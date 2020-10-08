MARION ROSENBURG

MARION CECELIA ROSENBURG
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, MARION CECELIA ROSENBURG of Silver Spring, MD. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Calvin. She is survived by her three children; Joseph and his wife Veronica; Marcia Winkler and her husband, Mike; and Elissa Robinson and her husband, Jack. She is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren: Sara, Jeffrey and Zachary and many dear nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, 12 noon at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please observe all COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, www.montgomeryhospice.org
or to Planned Parenthood, www.plannedparenthood.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.