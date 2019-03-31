Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION "Babe" STERNCHAK.



MARION ELAINE (HARVEY) STERNCHAK "Babe"



It is with great sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful mother, Marion Elaine (Harvey) Sternchak, on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at The Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL surrounded by loving family. She was born to the late Harold Joseph Harvey and Gertrude Jaundrill Harvey Croll on November 10, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT. Marion was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Richard Stanley Sternchak who passed away in 2007. They raised 5 children together in Newtown, CT and then Rockville, Maryland. In 2012 she moved to Florida to enjoy the ocean and sunshine of Jacksonville Beach.

She will be incredibly missed by her five children Linda A. Duffy (Stephen-dec'd), Lauren E. McCarthy (David), Lisa E. Fender (Maxwell), Richard S. Sternchak (Mary), and Leslie E. Dudley (Michael), her grandchildren Timothy Dinges, Jr. (Kathleen), Brian Duffy and Sarah Sternchak, and two great-grandchildren Natalie and Timothy Dinges, III.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions for the purpose of "Kidney Disease Research at Mayo Clinic" be sent to: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32224. Donations should note gifts are "In Memory of Mrs. Marion E. Sternchak".

Visitation at 11:30 a.m., directly followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12 noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Interment immediately after mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Reception at Manor Country Club, 14901 Carrolton Road, Rockville, MD.