Marion Watkins

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Survived by her devoted children, Karen Watkins-Lewis and Marc Watkins. She is also survived by five grandchildren and a host of many relatives and friends. Marion was preceded in death by one grandchild and two siblings. Viewing Tuesday, July 28, from 10 a.m until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.