1/1
Marion Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marion Elizabeth Watkins  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Survived by her devoted children, Karen Watkins-Lewis and Marc Watkins. She is also survived by five grandchildren and a host of many relatives and friends. Marion was preceded in death by one grandchild and two siblings. Viewing Tuesday, July 28, from 10 a.m until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. To sign Marion's guestbook, go to:
www. jbjfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved