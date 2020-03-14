Marisa A. McGettigan
Of McLean, VA, passed away on March 8, 2020, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved wife of Victor Russillo; daughter of Edward and Titina McGettigan (both deceased). Memorial services will be held at a future date and place to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to support the research work on pancreatic cancer of Dr. Dung Thi Le at www.hopkinsmedicine.org/support
. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2020