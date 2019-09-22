Marissa Anne Rauch, 56, born November 8, 1962 in Buffalo, NY, died in Washington DC, on September 11, 2019 after a 16-year battle with uterine cancer.
Raised in Springville, NY, she earned her B.A. at Canisius College, attended Loyola University Chicago Program in Rome and completed an M.A. at George Washington University. In 1984, she moved to Washington, DC and launched a multi-faceted career: She was a bartender, a real estate agent, and a trade specialist at the Department of Commerce and the law firm Akin Gump. In 1998 she pursued her passion for photography and launched her own successful business, Marissa Rauch Photography, marissarauchphotography.com. Her most cherished joy was being a mother to her daughter, Daniela.
A Perle Mesta of sorts, Marissa was known for hosting warm gatherings in her home, her infectious laughter, and a wide circle of loving friends. She was predeceased by her father, Martin W. Rauch, and is survived by her daughter, Daniela Rauch, her mother Susan Rauch, brother Martin Rauch Jr. (Margaret), sister Heidi Rauch (Lars Krutak), and their children.
A mass to celebrate her life will be held on October 5 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4835 MacArthur Blvd. NW at 11:30 a.m. The family will be receiving guests prior to the mass, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing, wendtcenter.org in Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019