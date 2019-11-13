

MARJAY D. ANDERSON, Ph.D.



Dr. Marjay D Anderson, retired Howard University scientist, educator and academician, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. A native of Kilgore, Texas, Dr. Anderson resided in Washington, DC for 53 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Prairie View A&M University with a major in Biology; Master's Degree in Microbiology and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Zoology from Howard University. Her professional career at Howard University spanned 51 years with over 25 years as Chair of the Comprehensive Sciences Department, College of Arts and Sciences. As a life member in Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Dr. Anderson held elected offices at local, regional, and national levels. She was a member of Mattie R. Griffin Chapter No 16, Order of the Eastern Star; Mecca Court No 2, Daughters of Isis-AEONMS; and Thornton A. Jackson Court #3, Heriones of Jericho. She is survived by two brothers, Daniel S. Anderson (Barbara), and Jay Dee Anderson (Ora Jean); a niece, Danielle Anderson; a nephew, Jayson K. Anderson, the Faber family and many friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Dunbarton Chapel, Howard University School of Law. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers donations in her name be made to the .