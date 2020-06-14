Passed away June 3,2020 in Prince Frederick, MD. She was born September 22,1920 in Washington, DC, the daughter of David L. and Ruth (Jones) Mullin. She is survived by sons, Jan, Larry, Dean and his wife, Anne, great-grandson, Ryan Craddock and great-great-grandchildren, Tyson and Taylor Penn. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Laura (Farver) Craddock and great-granddaughter, Heather (Craddock) Penn. The service was held at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in McLean on Tuesday, June 9. Online condolences and fond memories of Marjean may be offered to the family at