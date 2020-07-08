1/
Marjorie Arnold
Marjorie M. Arnold  
On June 19, 2020 of Culpeper, VA; graduate of Arlington County schools; attended these churches while residing near them, Kendall Baptist (DC), West Washington Baptist (DC), Clarendon Baptist (VA), Vienna Baptist (VA) Warrenton Baptist and Kilmarnock Baptist (VA); wife of the late Robert Daniel Arnold, Sr., who retired from Arlington County, VA; mother of Rev. David Fitzpatrick Arnold, Powhatan, VA and the late Rev. Robert Daniel Arnold, Jr.; grandmother of Dana Louise Arnold Stone and Danielle Elizabeth Arnold Unsworth, Rachel Elizabeth, Sarah Catherine, Emily Grace and Anna Brittany; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Memorials gifts may be made to VBH Foundation, Virginia Baptist Children's Home and Family Services Foundation.www.moserfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Moser Funeral Home
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
