

Marjorie Jane Bennett



Marjorie J. Bennett, 92 of Leipsic, died 7:31 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Lima, Ohio. After graduating from Leipsic High School in 1945, Marge joined her sister in Washington, DC, where she started a 42-year career with the Department of State. She held many positions, but her time spent working for Voice of America increased her desire to see the world and visit as many countries as possible. During these trips, she would finally meet the employees at the US Embassies with whom she had worked for years. Sitting at the head table with the King of Romania (so he could practice his English) and trips to Russia and Poland were three of her many special memories.

National City Christian Church in DC benefitted from Marge's dedicated service since 1945. She sang in the choir, held many leadership roles and could always be counted on to support the church. Eastern Star was another special interest for Marge. She served as Worthy Matron four different years and was an appointed Grand Ada of the DC Grand Chapter several times. She visited the sick or shut-in members and phoned any who were long-absent. As stated by a member: "Unique friends like Marjorie Bennett are not easy to come by. She will never be forgotten by any of us who knew her."

Funeral services were held in Ohio under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, Ohio where condolences may be expressed at: