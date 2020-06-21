Marjorie Aldrich Bowers "Marge"
Teacher, education advocate, chemist and holder of US patents, died at home June 7, 2020 at age 100 from natural causes. Born Marjorie Florence Aldrich on April 14, 1920, in Saginaw Michigan, she was the elder of two children. Her sister, Jean Marie Aldrich Sluyter of Gillette, NJ survives her.Marge pursued several careers: as the first woman chemist working at Thomas A. Edison Labs, as a teacher, and as co-owner of Fremar Vineyards in Silver Run, MD. Marge earned a B.S. Pre-Med focusing on Organic Chemistry from Beaver College. Headed to Duke Medical School in 1942 as WWII broke out, Marge deferred those studies, becoming an Analytical Chemist at Edison Labs, West Orange, NJ. Later, she worked as a Research Chemist for Bell Labs, where with a key crystallography scientist she developed a patent involving piezoelectric crystals. After marriage and the birth of her children, she earned an M.Ed from the University of Maryland. She taught school for 27 years, primarily focusing on 4th graders at Viers Mill Elementary in Wheaton, MD.The widow of Frederic Mayer Bowers (deceased November 28, 2003), her husband of 60 years, the two shared an interest in patriotism, science and growing grapes for wine. They met during WWII while working as chemists for Edison Labs. Marge and Fritz had two children, Frederic Aldrich Bowers (Sue) and Patricia Diane BowersThomas; both survive her. In addition, grandson, Sean Bowers (Kate); great-grandchildren, Bailey and Joshua Bowers; step-grandchildren, Kelly Brennan, Douglas Blocker (Scott) and Rod Blocker (Maria); step-great-grandchildren, Kendyl and Peri Brennan, Krystal, Kristen and Kassandra Blocker survive her. Professional recognitions include: Officer, Montgomery County Council of PTAs; Lifetime Membership in the PTA of MD; President, Delta Kappa Gamma - Sigma Chapter, and Chairwoman, 7-Chapter MD DKG Council; Member and Speaker, MD Association of Grape Growers (Wine); Fund Agent, Beaver College Class of 1942; Member, Millian Memorial Church Commission on Missions.Due to COVID restrictions, the immediate family held graveside services at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville MD with assistance from Collins Funeral Home (Silver Spring MD) on June 19. In memoriams reflecting her lifetime educational interests: (1) Women in Science ("WiSci") Girls STEAM Camp program, www.GirlUp.org,US Department of State Global Partnership with the United Nations (click "Donate" upper right hand corner); (2) Montgomery County Public Schools GIVE BACKpacks campaign, www.mcpsgivebackpacks.org or call 240-740-5599, state "for Viers Mill ES". Please specify donations made in honor of Marjorie A Bowers.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.