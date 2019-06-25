Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE DEITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



MARJORIE EUSTER SILVER DEITZ (Age 103)

Marjorie Euster Silver Deitz died in Bethesda, MD, on June 23, 2019, at the age of 103, after a long decline, which she bore with fortitude. She is survived by her son, Daniel B. Silver (Sybil) of Bethesda. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Prof. Samuel Silver, her daughter, Deborah S. Brewer (Joel) and her second husband, Victor Deitz. In addition to her son, she is survived by six grandchildren, Abby Silver (William Brinker), Rachel Silver (Franï¿½ï¿½ois Gaultier), Alexander Silver (Ma Hui), Benjamin Brewer, Elissa Brewer and Natanya Freed (Laurence), and by five great-grandchildren. She was born on March 28, 1916, in Wilmington, DE, to Joseph and Minnie Euster and grew up in the Wilmington-Philadelphia area. She received her B.A. from Temple University and later did graduate work in City Planning at the University of California, Berkeley. She married Samuel Silver, a physicist, in 1938, and they lived in Boston, MA, Columbus OH, Norman OK, Cambridge MA and Washington, DC, before moving in 1947 to Berkeley, CA, where Prof. Silver taught at the University of California and was the founding director of the Electronics Research Laboratory and subsequently the Space Sciences Laboratory. When he died in 1976, she moved to Chevy Chase, MD, where she met and married Victor Deitz, a chemist, and where she lived until she moved to assisted living in Bethesda in 2018. For many years she was a docent at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and later at the Hirshhorn Museum. Marjorie was a woman of courage, determination and great intelligence. She had wide cultural interests and, almost to the end, a keen wit and sense of humor, as typified by her introducing herself to a bereavement group, after the death of her second husband, as someone who, having been married to a physicist and then a chemist, now was looking for a biologist. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Following the service, the family will observe Shiva, on that day only, at the home of Daniel Silver. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice, which provided care to Marjorie and comfort to her family in the last months of her life. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

