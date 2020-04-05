The Washington Post

MARJORIE DUEL (1923 - 2020)
Marjorie Jane Duel of Columbia, MD, died peacefully on March 20, 2020. Born March 21, 1923, in Winona, MN, to Wilma and Alfred Einhorn, she was predeceased by her parents and siblings; husband of 54 years, Henry Duel; and daughter Terry Thomas. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Padgett and Pamela Herbert (Paul); grandchildren, Amy Padgett (Brett Walters), Alexander Herbert and William Herbert; honorary grandchildren, Alesia Booth (Jerry) and Matthew Radtke; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Marge was devoted to her family, thoughtful and generous. She was a consummate chef, baker and tailor and an avid bridge player, reader, follower of current events, and world traveler. With her husband and daughters, Marge moved from the Midwest to Northern Virginia in 1957 and had lived in Columbia since 1978. Memorial service will be held at a later time. Full obituary at:
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020
