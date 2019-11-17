

Marjorie M. FitzGibbon

(Age 92)



Retired Librarian and Research Assistant with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Editorial Assistant and Associate Editor with The Pope Speaks magazine, and lifelong resident of Washington, DC passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents James F. and Marjorie (Anthony) FitzGibbon, brother James R. FitzGibbon and his wife Mildred, and nephew James R. FitzGibbon, Jr.

Beloved by many nieces, nephews, their children, grandchildren, and one great-grandson, other extended family, close friends and caregivers.

Miss FitzGibbon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Dunbarton College of Holy Cross and attended graduate classes at George Washington University and the Catholic University of America. She is a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart High School, member of the Church of the Annunciation, and was a member for many years of St. Anthony's Church in North Beach, MD.

Friends may call at the Church of the Annunciation at 3810 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC on Monday November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to the Ladies of Charity, St. Anthony's Church, North Beach, MD.

