MARJORIE ANN GELLAR (Age 73)
On Friday, February 1, 2019 of Wheat Ridge, CO, formerly of McLean, VA. Beloved wife of 49 years of Mark G. Gellar; loving mother of Nicole S. Gellar-Pettersson and Yvonne Kimberly Reyes; devoted grandmother of Eric and Garrett Pettersson and Jennifer Reyes; also survived by her brothers Tom and Dale Hall. Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Wednesday, February 13 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: