Marjorie H. Gilmore
Marjorie Havens Gilmore, age 101 of Lake Ridge, VA, formally of Arlington, VA passed away January 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Douglas Gilmore, Anne Decker (George), and Joan Gilmore; her grandchildren, Carla Swartzendruber (Derick), Scott Decker (Michelle) and her great-grandchildren, Gabby, Nolan, Vivian, Logan and Kendall. Services will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: WLF Resident Supporting Fund, WLR RSF in Memory of Marjorie Gilmore, Westminster Ingleside Foundation, 2275 Research Blvd., #450, Rockville, MD 20850 or Occoquan Woodbridge Lorton Volunteer Fire Dept. 1306 F St., Woodbridge, VA 22191.