MARJORIE A. HACKETT (Age 92)
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She is survived by her son, Brian Joel Hackett; daughter-in-law, Julia (Heard) Hackett; grandchildren, Stephanie, Brian, Jr. and Brianna Hackett; and other relatives and cherished friends. Mrs. Hackett was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Hackett, Jr.; a son, Stephen Charles Hackett and daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Sewell) Hackett; a sister, Lois Adams; and two brothers, Harold T. Adams and George P. Adams, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Road, Silver Spring, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. www.snowdencares.com