Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family

Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family



Marjorie S. Harris

Marjorie made her heavenly transition on November 18, 2020. She leaves to mourn a devoted daughter, Yvonne, grandchildren, Angela (Yusef Sr.) and Joseph III (Tina), great-grandchildren, Jazmin, Yusef II, Layla, and Juliana, a great-great- grandson, Jayce. Also survived by sisters, Ellen and Barbara (John) and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store