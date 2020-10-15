1/
MARJORIE JOHNS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie L. Johns (Age 95)  
On Monday, October 12, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Fred D. Johns, Jr.; mother of Kathleen Finley and Bruce Finley (Karle). Also survived by three granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, a great-great-great grandson, and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, October 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Faith Presbyterian Church of Olney or to the VFW National Home for Children. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved