

Marjorie Jeanette Johnson



Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the age of 91. A lifelong resident of Montgomery County, Maryland, she was born on December 8, 1928 to the late Darius and Sarah Prather of Laytonsville. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Clifton E. Johnson Sr. and son Kevin V. Johnson Sr.

She is survived by son Clifton E. Johnson Jr. (Ingeborg), daughter-in-law Denise Johnson; grandchildren Danielle Johnson (Peter Shepton), Clifton Johnson III (Kendra), Kevin Johnson Jr. (Luly Ramos), Kyle Johnson, Lauren Tatum, Derrin Gray, Scott Gray (Diane); wonderful great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Benjamin Jackson, and Charles Crewe; and host of family and friends.

A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjorie's name to Tri-County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882.

Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.