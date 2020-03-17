The Washington Post

MARJORIE L. OREM

Notice
MARJORIE L. OREM  

The celebration of life in memory of Marjorie L. Orem, which was to be held on April 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in Washington, DC, has been cancelled; the service will be rescheduled at a later date. The family has chosen to take this step in order to comply with recommendations from the CDC as part of dealing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Please feel free to honor Mrs. Orem's life by making a donation to the LLDH Home. The Home is very grateful to everyone who has already donated or who has reached out to Mrs. Orem's family to express their condolences.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2020
