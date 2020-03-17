

MARJORIE L. OREM



The celebration of life in memory of Marjorie L. Orem, which was to be held on April 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home in Washington, DC, has been cancelled; the service will be rescheduled at a later date. The family has chosen to take this step in order to comply with recommendations from the CDC as part of dealing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Please feel free to honor Mrs. Orem's life by making a donation to the LLDH Home. The Home is very grateful to everyone who has already donated or who has reached out to Mrs. Orem's family to express their condolences.