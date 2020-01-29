

Marjorie M. O'Neil



Of The Fairfax, in Fort Belvoir, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband, Capt. John E. O'Neil, USN (Ret.); and daughter Kathleen Mary O'Neil. She is survived by her sister, Joan E. Thurston of Laconia, NH. She is the loving mother of two daughters, Susan O'Neil Wernik and Maureen O'Neil Sturgill; and four sons, Capt. John E. O'Neil, Jr., USN (Ret.), Stephen M. O'Neil, Brian P. O'Neil and Thomas J. O'Neil. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA, on Friday, January 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment and services to be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Further details and full obituary can be found at