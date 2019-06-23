MARJORIE H. PEREZ
On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Louis V. Perez and the late Arthur C. Stucki, Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur Conrad Stucki, Jr. (wife, Debbie), Thomas Warren Stucki (companion, Linda) and Allan Paul Stucki (wife, Heidi); step-mother of Una M. Perez and Michael V. Perez (wife, Laura). Also survived by six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Saturday June 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. where funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD. Please view and sign the family guest book at: