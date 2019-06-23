The Washington Post

MARJORIE PEREZ (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
MARJORIE H. PEREZ  

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Louis V. Perez and the late Arthur C. Stucki, Sr.; devoted mother of Arthur Conrad Stucki, Jr. (wife, Debbie), Thomas Warren Stucki (companion, Linda) and Allan Paul Stucki (wife, Heidi); step-mother of Una M. Perez and Michael V. Perez (wife, Laura). Also survived by six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Saturday June 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. where funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD. Please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
