1/
MARJORIE POWELL
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Marie Powell  
Marjorie peacefully departed this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born in Edgecombe County, North Carolina on August 12, 1936 to the late Edward Powell, Sr. and Evelyn Powell Jones. She leaves a loving devoted sister Sherelene P. Thomas, a nephew, niece and many great nephews, great nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation with social distancing and masks will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Private funeral; live stream at Marshall-March Website. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved