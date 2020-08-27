Marjorie peacefully departed this life on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born in Edgecombe County, North Carolina on August 12, 1936 to the late Edward Powell, Sr. and Evelyn Powell Jones. She leaves a loving devoted sister Sherelene P. Thomas, a nephew, niece and many great nephews, great nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation with social distancing and masks will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Private funeral; live stream at Marshall-March Website.