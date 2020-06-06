MARJORIE PRATT
MARJORIE L. PRATT  
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Marjorie Pratt of Upper Marlboro, MD passed into eternal life. Loving sister of Ruby Warren, Betty (Rufus) Littlejohn, and Aleta (Guy) Allen. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12 from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Interment Quantico Veterans Cemetery.  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
