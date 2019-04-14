Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE RITTER HOPKINS.



MARJORIE RITTER HOPKINS

December 9, 1928 - March 25, 2019



Passed away peacefully with family by her side following a brief illness and surgery. She was 90. Marjorie grew up in Baltimore where she received her RN degree at Mercy Hospital. From 1950-1974 she and her husband Nelson Ritter (who predeceased her in 1987) lived in 12 homes in many states and Germany during his career as a US Army officer. They retired in Arlington, VA, where she lived for 44 years. She will be remembered as caring, gracious, friendly, energetic, and cheerful.

Survivors include two daughters Carol Ritter Thorn and Elise Ritter-Clough, both of Arlington; grandchildren Evan and Julia Thorn and Christopher Gibson; four great-grandchildren; second husband Bryant L. Hopkins Jr; nephews Mark and Bruce Corke; and a wide circle of extended family and loving friends.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Friday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 1500 N Glebe Road, Arlington, VA, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Mercy Health Foundation, 345 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202 mdmercy.com/giving or to Mt. Olivet Church.

Marjorie donated her body to Georgetown University Medical School, to help teach young doctors-in-training. When her ashes are returned to the family at a future date she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.