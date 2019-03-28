Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE SEIDEL.



MARJORIE D. SEIDEL (Age 98)



Passed away on March 26, 2019. Marge most recently resided with her son and daughter-in-law in Westfield, NJ, after residing for 65 years in Silver Spring, MD.

Marge was very proud of her volunteer work during WWII, as a member of the Army Air Forces Aircraft Warning Service. Marge worked for many years in secretarial / administrative positions in the Department of the Health and Human Services before retiring in 1982.

Marge was pre-deceased by her husband Albert; her sister, Miriam James (Harry); brother-in-law, Nathan Seidel (Sylvia), and sister-in-law, Pearl Sandler (Harry). She is survived by her daughter Amy Merkin (Mike), her son Michael Seidel (Kim), and her grandchildren Albert Merkin (Nada) and Robin Merkin.

Marge was a terrific aunt and great friend to many. She was a kind and decent person with a knack for a one-liner, an expert at crochet, made a great kugel, and was an inspiration to her friends at Holy Cross Hospital Maintence.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. at the King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. To sign the guestbook, please visit