MARJORIE D. SEIDEL (Age 98)
Passed away on March 26, 2019. Marge most recently resided with her son and daughter-in-law in Westfield, NJ, after residing for 65 years in Silver Spring, MD.
Marge was very proud of her volunteer work during WWII, as a member of the Army Air Forces Aircraft Warning Service. Marge worked for many years in secretarial / administrative positions in the Department of the Health and Human Services before retiring in 1982.
Marge was pre-deceased by her husband Albert; her sister, Miriam James (Harry); brother-in-law, Nathan Seidel (Sylvia), and sister-in-law, Pearl Sandler (Harry). She is survived by her daughter Amy Merkin (Mike), her son Michael Seidel (Kim), and her grandchildren Albert Merkin (Nada) and Robin Merkin.
Marge was a terrific aunt and great friend to many. She was a kind and decent person with a knack for a one-liner, an expert at crochet, made a great kugel, and was an inspiration to her friends at Holy Cross Hospital Maintence.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. at the King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA.