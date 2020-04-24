

MARJORIE AYLESE BRAUNIER SKINKER



Marjorie Aylese Bragunier Skinker, 91, of Chevy Chase, Maryland passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1928 to the late B. Bowie and Anna Pearl (Hiett) Bragunier. She was the beloved wife of 71 years to the late Thomas Campbell Skinker and loving mother of Michael and Sherry Skinker.

Marjorie was a woman of many accomplishments, one of which was being the founding editor and publisher of the Woman-to-Woman in Washington Newsletter from 1979-89, and at the same time serving as CEO of Marj Skinker Productions. During 1988, she was a delegate for the U.S. Women Leaders to the Republic of China under the Reagan Administration. In 1985 to 1986, Marj served as President of The American News Women's Club. Marj had also been the Press Director for the Nixon-Agnew Voteswagon U.S. Tour in 1968 and the Press Secretary for the Republican National Committee, the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Republican National Conventions in 1968 and 1972. She had also served as the Press and Program Director for various Co-Chairs of the Republican National Committee from 1972-82 and as a Special Assistant to the Director of the U.S. Mint in 1970-71.