MARJORIE WARREN

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:30 PM
Slocum Funeral Service
7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, DC
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square
5300 Crain Highway
Upper Marlboro, DC
MARJORIE REED WARREN, MD  

On Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jonathan Warren; daughter of Marjorie Moore Allen (Josephus,Sr.) and Eugene Reed, Sr.; sister of Eugene Reed, Jr. (Evetta) Angela Reed Lawrence, John Reed (Michelle), Jason Reed (LaQuinta). Also survived by a niece; nephews and a host of other relatives and friends Visitation Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. until 8;30 p.m. at Slocum Funeral Service, 7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16 11 a.m. at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 5300 Crain Highway Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment private. Arrangements by Slocum Funeral Service, PA. (301)9798818.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
