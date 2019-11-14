MARJORIE REED WARREN, MD
On Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jonathan Warren; daughter of Marjorie Moore Allen (Josephus,Sr.) and Eugene Reed, Sr.; sister of Eugene Reed, Jr. (Evetta) Angela Reed Lawrence, John Reed (Michelle), Jason Reed (LaQuinta). Also survived by a niece; nephews and a host of other relatives and friends Visitation Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. until 8;30 p.m. at Slocum Funeral Service, 7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16 11 a.m. at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square, 5300 Crain Highway Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment private. Arrangements by Slocum Funeral Service, PA. (301)9798818.