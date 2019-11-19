The Washington Post

MARJORY FELDMANN

Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, DC
Notice
MARJORY H. FELDMANN  

On Monday, November 18, 2019, Marjory H. Feldmann of Sandy Spring, MD. Beloved mother of KD McKenney, Steven Feldmann (Jennifer), Ilene Feldmann and Andrew Feldmann (Sharon); loving sister of Nelson Shapiro (Lenora); cherished grandmother of Patrick Feldmann, Michael Hayes, Alison Feldmann, Danica Feldmann and Jesse Baccus (Virginia), and cherished great-grandmother of Davian White. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 1:00 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be receiving/observing Shiva at the home of Andrew and Sharon Feldmann following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai B'rith and the Jewish Social Service Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2019
