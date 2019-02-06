

MARK CHRISTOPHER ALDRIDGE



On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Chris, as we all knew him, passed away at his home in Northeast Washington. He is the son of James and the late Muriel Aldridge. In addition to his father, Chris is survived by his brother, sister, stepmother and stepsister. He was a lifelong Washingtonian, graduating from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Howard University, and spent his life cultivating a love of photography, film and travel. His life will be celebrated on Friday, February 8 with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. until time of service, 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment private.